Koblimahagu clash with NEDCo staff, PURC calls for calm

PURC

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has called for calm among residents of Koblimahagu in the Northern Region following a clash with a staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) over the installation of split meters in the area.

The Commission made the call in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Sunday.



It said, the Commission in its quest to protect the interest of consumers of power and water, would continue to engage the board, management and the union members of NEDco and relevant stakeholders for peace to prevail in the area.

The statement said, in the meantime, it had in a letter, directed NEDCo to restore power whilst it continued to engage with the relevant stakeholders.



“The commission is by this statement calling on the staff of NeDCo and the residents of Koblimahagu to remain calm,” the statement said.