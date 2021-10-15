Kofi Adda had planned to travel outside the country on Thursday - Close friends disclose

Former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda

• The Navrongo township has been grief-stricken following the death of former Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda

• The family and friends of the late MP have expressed shock about his passing



• Kofi Adda died on Thursday at the Legon Hospital in Accra



In Navrongo the District Capital of the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region, the death of Joseph Kofi Adda has been received with shock by family, residents and friends of the former Minister for Aviation.



According to a report by the Ghana News Agency sighted by GhanaWeb, some friends of the former Member of Parliament in Navrongo upon hearing his death have expressed sadness especially because he was in town for over three weeks and had made it known to some individuals that he will be travelling out of the country on Thursday, the very day he passed.



Kofi Adda passed away at the Legon Hospital in Accra on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after returning from his hometown, Navrongo with no signs of illness.

“When the Ghana News Agency visited Navrongo Central residents were in a state of mourning, creating a relatively quiet atmosphere in the otherwise busy and noisy area at the time of the day.



“The Ghana News Agency gathered that the former Aviation Minister was in Navrongo for the past three weeks and only returned to Accra on Wednesday, October 13, without giving any indication of ill health.



"The news of his death was, therefore, too heavy for some residents to bear.



"An old lady, upon hearing the news, fainted instantly while a young man, who seemed confused, put away his sandals and started walking barefooted mourning the death of the former MP.



"Close friends of the former Minister said he had planned to travel outside the country on Thursday but death had taken him by surprise,” the GNA report stated.

In a statement by the Pwabasia Family of Navro-Pungu formally announcing the death of their kinsman, singed by the family head, Major-General (rtd) J.P. Adda, the former Navrongo Member of Parliament died after suddenly taken ill.



Meanwhile, Mynewsgh in a report says the former Minister according to an autopsy passed from heart failure.



“An autopsy has confirmed he died of heart failure,” the report stated.



Several Ghanaians including some political personalities have reacted to Mr Adda’s passing with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo writing on his Facebook page said, “I am shocked and very saddened by the news of the sudden death of my friend, the former Minister for Aviation and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Kofi Adda. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss and pray for God’s strength for them in these difficult times.



"Kofi Adda will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia similarly in a Facebook post described Mr Adda as a brother and an industrious patriot.



“I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic.



“My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot,” the Vice President wrote.



Kofi Adda served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in 2003 after he won a by-election following the death of the then incumbent, John Achuliwor.



He retained the seat in the 2004 parliamentary elections and was appointed the Minister for Manpower and Employment by President John Kufour in 2005.

He was moved from this position to Minister for Energy in a cabinet reshuffle on April 28, 2006.



In 2016, he was defeated in the NPP parliamentary primaries. Kofi Adda lost to then Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.