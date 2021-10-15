Kofi Adda wanted to quit politics for farming - Report

The late Joseph Kofi Adda

• Kofi Adda died at age 65

• He was the former Navrongo Central MP



• He was also a former Aviation Minister



Joseph Kofi Adda, the former Minister of Aviation who passed on Thursday, October 14, planned to go into farming after the 2020 elections, mynewsgh has reported.



In the report, the online news portal quoted a family source who revealed that the former Navrongo Central MP had resolved, he will no longer be active in politics but focus on engaging in commercial farming.



Kofi Adda, the report noted visited some sites in the Builsa South District which is a notable commercial agriculture area where he will be starting his farming before his unfortunate demise.



“He has told me that he is going to focus on Agric… he had just returned from inspecting some projects in Builsa South District- no more politics,” the source said.

Joseph Kofi Adda, who is the immediate past MP for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region died at the age of 65.



He died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021, on arrival at the Legon Hospital.



The late minister, according to reports had been battling with ill-health for the past few years.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed shock at the sudden demise of his former appointee.



He wrote on his official Facebook page, “I am shocked and very saddened by the news of the sudden death of my friend, the former Minister for Aviation and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Kofi Adda. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss, and pray for God’s strength for them in these difficult times.



"Kofi Adda will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”