Kofi Adda will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and the late Kofi Adda

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized the late former Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda.

Mr Akufo-Addo said he will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness.



“I am shocked and very saddened by the news of the sudden death of my friend, the former Minister for Aviation and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Kofi Adda. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss, and pray for God’s strength for them in these difficult times.



“Kofi Adda will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr Adda died on Thursday at a hospital in Accra after suffering a short ailment.



He was 65 years.