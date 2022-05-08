Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down

Kofi Adomah Nwanwani is the morning show host on Angel FM

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has disclosed that he ever turned down some job opportunities on a matter of principle.

According to the Angel FM morning show host, he values independence in his work for which he decided to turn down the offers.



He noted that he decided to reject the opportunity to work with two radio stations because of the possibility of him being tagged with a political party based on the media houses' affiliations.



“I have turned down three offers - one was Radio Gold; two was Oman FM, and three was being a member of the press corps at the presidency.



“At a point in time, I was asked to work with Radio Gold and I said 'no' because you will not be allowed to do your work, and people outside will tag you as an NDC member by virtue of you working with Radio Gold. The same thing with Oman FM; everyone outside will perceive you to be NPP because you will not be allowed to do your work the way you are supposed to."



On why he turned down an opportunity to be a presidential press corp, Kofi Adomah in a discussion with his co-presenters on Angel FM said he decided against a being correspondent at the presidency despite having the experience of a parliamentary correspondent.



“I was a parliamentary press corp and I was allowed to do my work without interference. But as a press corp at the presidency, you can’t do what you want. You will have to say it the way they want you to say it. So if you want to be objective and independent as a journalist, it becomes difficult for you in these three areas,” he stated.

Kofi Adomah's comment was on the back of a discussion on press freedom in Ghana.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its 2022 World Press Freedom Index ranked Ghana 60th amongst some 181 countries.



This Ghana dropping some 30 positions fron its previous rank in the 2021 index.



"Although the country is considered a regional leader in democratic stability, journalists have experienced growing pressures in recent years. To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism. In addition, one third of media outlets are owned by politicians or by people tied to the top political parties. The content they produce is largely partisan," portions of a report that accompanied the index said of Ghana.



