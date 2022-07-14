Kofi Akpaloo calls on government to expedite resolution of Teachers’ strike

Kofi Akpaloo, Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Source: Richard obeng bediako, Contributor

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has appealed to the Government and all other relevant stakeholders to swiftly settle issues with teachers so that students can go back to their classrooms to continue academic activities.

According to him, the ongoing strike by the four teacher associations in demand for a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), was already affecting academic activities and called for the early resolution of their concerns because the action would have enormous effects on students.



The strike of teachers was declared on Monday, July 4, after the Government failed to meet their deadline.



The four teachers’ unions involved are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers as Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH).



In an interview with Neat FM, Kofi Akpaloo indicated that his greatest worry was final year students who would be writing their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He called on the Government to sit down with the leaders to agree to resolve the issue in the interest of all.



He opined that the effect of the strike if extended any further, will have negative effects on the innocent students because “when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers”.



He was quick to mention that some children had taken advantage of the teachers’ strike to engage in anti-social activities and asked the government to solve the problem quickly.