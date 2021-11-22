Kofi Amoabeng shoots down hopes that he would set up a new financial institution

Kofi Amoabeng's bank, UT Bank, collapsed in 2017 due to the banking sector cleanup

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) has shot down any hopes that he could get back into the banking business through the establishment of a new financial institution.



He explained that if there are any such expectations from people of him, in a bid to have him prove to them that he is somewhat back on his feet, then they will be disappointed.



“When it comes to banking, I am not trying to re-establish myself. I am not young and I am grateful for what God has used me for. I have touched so many lives.



“I have changed the world around me and that is what we are supposed to do,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.

UT Bank, which was co-founded by the military officer turned businessman, Capt. Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), was affected by the 2017 banking sector cleanup in Ghana.



However, he explained what kinds of possibilities could exist should he even return to the sector.



“I will probably be on the board of a bank or Chairman for a bank, but I am not going to dress up and go in as a CEO,” he explained.



At its peak, UT Bank had directly employed over 2,500 people.



