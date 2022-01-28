Kofi Annan ICT Centre signs agreement with CENDLOS to leverage resources

Officials of Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence and CENDLOS signing MoU

Source: GNA

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) in Accra to leverage resources and capabilities for sustainable outcomes in education.

A statement issued by the Centre (AITI-KACE), copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the MOU was to jointly Research, Design, Develop and Implement Digitised platforms and Content for educational purposes.



It is also to enhance service delivery, add value to customers and improve revenue generation, pursuant to the signing of a contract by both parties.



The MOU would leverage each institution’s comparative advantage to support high-quality and sustainable outcomes through effective and accountable mode of operations.



Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General of AITI-KACE, said: “The Centre will conduct feasibility studies on some current activities of CENDLOS to identify project impact, commercialisation and funding options”.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, the Director of CENDLOS, acknowledged the Centre’s achievements and current stature in respect of ensuring equality of education for all and said formalising the collaboration was very important for the two centres.



The heads of the institutions were optimistic that the agreement would produce fruitful outcomes.



The AITI-KACE, Ghana's first Advanced Information Technology Institute, was established in 2003 as part of an overall strategy to support the growth of ICT.



It is mandated to provide a dynamic environment for market-oriented training of ICT professionals, produce globally competitive research and innovation and provide consultancy services.