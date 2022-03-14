Kofi Attor has not been appointed acting Speaker of Parliament – Parliament Service

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Service says Kofi Attor was only performing a duty for Speaker

Attor representing Speaker does not make him acting Speaker, PS



Speaker has travelled to Dubai for a medical review



The Parliamentary Service (PS) has refuted claims in the media that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has appointed former MP for Ho, Kofi Attor, to serve as the acting Speaker.



In a statement issued, the Officer of the Speaker of Parliament said that Kofi Attor is only the special advisor to the speaker and was assigned to perform a duty on behalf of the Speaker which led to him being referred to as acting speaker in a news publication.



“In the instance under reference, Hon. Kofi Attor was assigned to receive a message, intended for the Speaker, from a delegation of Medicine Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.



“That assignment cannot make him the acting Speaker of Parliament. It must be pointed out that the delegation was in Parliament primarily to meet with the leadership and the Health Committee of Parliament, which they did," the statement said.

It further stated that “the said publication is just one of the mischievous attempts to court public disaffection and ridicule for the Speaker and bring him into disrepute.”



The office added tha,t all the staff of the Parliament Service including the former MP (Member of Parliament) were at the disposal of the Speaker to assist him to perform his duties.



The Speaker of Parliament is currently out of the country and is in Dubai for a medical review.



Read the statement from the Parliamentary Service below:



