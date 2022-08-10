Kofi Baah Agyepong appointed Acting CEO of Youth Employment Agency

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Kofi Baah Agyepong, has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

His appointment according to a statement under the hand of Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, is in accordance with Section 12 (1) of the YEA Act, 2015 (Act 887).



Kofi Baah Agyepong will take over from Justin Frimpong Kodua who resigned following his election as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The appointment is effective August 10, 2022.



“Further to the resignation of Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong as Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (the “Agency”) and in accordance with Section 12 (1) of the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 (Act 887), the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission. Your appointment is effective 10th August, 2022,” part of the statement read.



The YEA was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887), to oversee the development, coordination, supervision and facilitation of employment for the youth and related matters in Ghana.

DS/SARA