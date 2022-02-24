Kofi Boakye says leave him out of your loose talk – A Plus ‘informs’ Abronye

A Plus and Abronye DC

Musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus has transmitted a message to Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe a.k.a. Abronye DC.

The message A Plus said, was from Commissioner of Police, COP, Kofi Boakye who has reportedly cautioned Abronye DC to desist from mentioning his name as a beneficiary of his (Abronye’s) support to be named Inspector-General of Police, IGP.



A Plus via a Facebook live post said Kofi Boakye had informed him via WhatsApp that Abronye’s claims were untrue and that he (Boakye) is fully behind the current Police Management Board and its leader, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



“Kofi Boakye has asked me to tell you not to draw him into your loose talk sessions. That you have not supported him in anything so don’t drag him into your recent issues.



“He says I should tell you that he supports the Police Service and the Inspector-General of Police 100%; that is the message he asked me to transmit to you. You can call him to confirm that,” A Plus said in a session laden with insults and threats at Abronye.

He stressed: “Commander COP Kofi Boakye, says, [I should] tell you that he supports the Police Management Board and IGP fully.”



A Plus recently petitioned the Police CID to investigate a case in which Abronye alleged that former President, John Dramani Mahama, had a hand in the death of an investigator into a case the former president was mentioned.



The NPP politician was arrested last week for making unsubstantiated allegations against Mahama. He was slapped with two charges before a court granted him bail.



Since his release, he has vowed to expose IGP Dampare who he claims he refused to support in his bid to become the Police chief. It was in the process of that issue that he stated among others that Kofi Boakye was capable of becoming an IGP.