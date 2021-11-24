Kofi Capito goes wild over 'senseless' e-levy

The Electronic Transaction Levy introduced by government in its 2022 Budget statement has received some backlash from Ghanaians.

As far as the opposition National Democratic Congress is concerned, it is going to increase the hardship of Ghanaians. The Minority Members of Parliament have thus vowed to resist it.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu is quoted to have said that “we will reject it outright. There’s no way the Minority will stand with government on the introduction of the e-levy. It’s not just opportunistic but an oppressive tax regime and also lazy. It will derail the progress we have made as a country on the digital economy. We are united and collectively, we will subject it to a vote and be counted standing in opposition.”



On the other hand, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has insisted it is the way to go.



Director of Communications of the NPP, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah says the E-levy is a better option than going to IMF.



The money raised too, according to him, can be used to stabilize the country's debts so the nation doesn't borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other foreign organizations again.



"If we help ourselves to construct our roads, someone will desire to come to Ghana and establish a business and ply that road. If we strengthen ourselves to build our hospitals, someone will desire to access our hospitals to enhance our health tourism and gain benefits to improve our country . . . If we all unite and accept this e-levy and monitor it well, it will benefit all of us," Buaben Asamoa stated.





Some economists have, however, suggested that government tax the profit made by the Telcos instead of burdening Ghanaians.



This, Mr. Kofi Kapito, C.E.O of the Consumer Protection Agency agrees.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's "Me Man Nti" programme, Kofi Kapito says the e-levy "doesn't make sense".



"I've heard the argument that MTN and the other telcos are making too much money…I've heard a figure of 900bn….in that case why can’t they charge MTN on that 900b? why are they asking me to pay for the government’s inefficiency …unless the explanation is not yet complete but for now it doesn’t make sense. Ghanaians are already going through hardship govt should handle their issues with the telcos and leave Ghanaians out of it," he stated.



