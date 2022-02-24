Kofi Jumah back calls for NPP National Executives to be kicked out

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for GIHOC Distilleries Maxwell Kofi Jumah has backed Kennedy Agyapong’s calls to ensure that all National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose their re-election bid.

Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio indicated that he will ensure that all national executives of the governing NPP lose their positions.



According to him, he is not enthused by their performance for the party and therefore there is the need for fresh faces to ensure that the NPP breaks the eight.



Kennedy Agyapong said the National Executives have done nothing but enrich themselves with monies expected to be used for building the party.

Reacting to the Assin Central lawmaker’s position, Kofi Jumah who is a former Deputy Local Government Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration indicated that it’s a right call that needs to be backed by all.



According to him, the current crop of National Executives have done nothing but to drag the party in the mud with various ill happenings.



“They are disgracing us and if they don’t want to be removed then they have to stamp their authority and show us that they are leaders. When we give power to you, it’s not something small. We have left everything in your hands and asked to you take responsibility but that does not seem to be the case with this crop of executives,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.