Kofi Jumah calls for a ban on foreign alcohol; says it destroy lives

Kofi Jumah

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has called on the government to end the importation of alcohol into the country.

According to him, comparatively, the alcohol imported into the country is of low quality and a danger to consumers who are unwilling to take the local brands.



His calls come on the back of Ghanaians resorting to foreign alcohol than patronizing made in Ghana products.



“I will say if we are going to destroy ourselves we don’t need help from outside. If we are going to take any of the sin industry which is cigarette or alcohol we don’t need help from outside. I think that the government should take a very good look at curbing the inflow of foreign alcoholic products into the country.

Even though those products are high-priced products, they are very very low quality. Flavors and colors are not from natural concentrates. We should charge more for alcohol and the benefit used to help the needy,” he told Joy News.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah indicated that it’s imperative that people who are done taking care of their basic needs engage in drinking and not people who cannot afford a three square meal for themselves.