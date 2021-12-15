Kofi Kinaata thumps braggarts on ‘Wo Pre’

Kofi Kinaata

As Christmas approaches, music enthusiasts are in anticipation of bangers to commemorate the occasion and Kofi Kinaata will not be left out of the list of musicians to release songs for the festive season.

The ‘Fante Rap God’ has joined the Amapiano craze, a sub-genre amalgamated from house, jazz and afrobeats that emerged from South Africa in 2012, to produce ‘Wo Pre’.



Although it’s been a few hours since the song was released, ‘Wo Pre’, produced by Willis Beats, has caught the attention of fans.



Characterised by its infectious melodies, ‘Wo Pre’ puts a spotlight on how social media is inundated with lies as people engage in self-aggrandisement in their incessant quest to gain acceptance and attention.



Kofi Kinaata punctuates his verses with humour; his expressions cause much hilarity as he digs at persons who, although engulfed in a quagmire of financial indebtedness, hide the truth about themselves from other people and pretend to be living luxurious lifestyles.



“You and your gang? Water pistol sef you no get; clear off. CEO of something something online but nothing dey for coffers”, he raps.

Born on April 15, 1990, Martin King Arthur as the musician is known in real life has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music industry as one of the best songwriters. He gained prominence in the music space in 2013 and has since released monster hit songs which have increased his audience appeal and earned him awards.



At the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata for the fourth time won the Songwriter of the Year award with ‘Behind The Scenes’. His first was in 2016 with the song ‘Susuka’, followed by ‘Confession’ in 2017 and ‘Things Fall Apart’ in 2020.



Kinaata is the only artiste to have won the category on four occasions.



Listen to 'Wo Pre' below.



