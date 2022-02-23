Kofi Nti shares why he featured Bless on his latest single ‘Sika Fata Wo’

Kofi Nti, Highlife musician

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi Nti, has disclosed why he featured his colleague highlife artiste, Bless of 'Chocho Mucho' fame on his latest single ‘Sika Fata Wo’.

Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Kofi Nti said, “Bless is a very good musician and he understands highlife music. And he also knows the appropriate words that should be used in a highlife song.”



Per his observation and comparison, Bless is more mature than a lot of other highlife artistes in the music industry.



“Also apart from the fact that I like him, I felt he was the best person to feature on this song because this song fits him that is why I chose him.”

The veteran musician, however, noted that he likes other artistes like Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Kidi and many others just to mention a few.



Kofi Nti is a popular Ghanaian highlife artiste who has been off the scene for some years now. He is best known for one of his hit songs Rakia which features Ofori Amponsah, Barosky and KK Fosu.