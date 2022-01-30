Kofi Osei Williams takes a deep dive into his African journey on Diaspora Link

On this all-new episode of Diaspora Link, Kofi Osei Williams, the CEO, and president of KOW Enterprises shares his views on how Diasporans can take their identity back, his first experience on the African continent, and how he ended up in Guinea with his brother right after high school.

He takes us through his background and provides details about life with his family in their hometown Brooklyn.



He gives us an insight into why he started the Black Star travel group to let people see that Africa is a beautiful place.



Kofi Osei Williams also tells us how being exposed and involved In African culture has been impactful to him and his career.



Background



Diaspora Link is GhanaWeb TV’s latest program presented by co-creator Diallo Sumbry, who is Ghana’s first African American Tourism Ambassador and the co-architect of Ghana’s Year of Return.

The pan-African program is jointly produced by GhanaWeb TV, The Adinkra Group, and Apples and Pears Ltd to highlight the breakthroughs of returnees in Africa and to explore their successes.



The host, Diallo Sumbry, brings on board his experiences in Africa as the author of A Smart Ghana Repatriation Guide and President & CEO of The Adinkra Group to enlighten pan-African audiences.



He sits with selected guests from the Diaspora who have moved to an African country or are doing business in Africa to take a deep dive into their journey. The guests come from all walks of life and each guest has a unique story.



Watch this and every other episode on Sundays, at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



