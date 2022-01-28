Kofi Osei Williams takes a seat on the next episode of Diaspora Link

In the next episode of Diaspora Link, Kofi Osei Williams, the CEO, and president of KOW Enterprises takes us through his background and provides details about life with his family in their hometown Brooklyn.

He also shares his views on how Diasporans can take their identity back, his first experience on the African continent, and how he ended up in Guinea with his brother right after high school.



He gives us an insight into why he started the Black Star travel group with the purpose of letting people see that Africa is a beautiful place.

Watch this episode on Sunday, January 30 at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



