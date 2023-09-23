Koforidua: Faulty traffic lights threatening our lives – Residents, motorists

File photo

Some motorists in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua, have expressed worry and deep concerns over the malfunctioning of most traffic lights in Koforidua.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, they expressed their displeasure and the frustrations they go through, especially in the central business area.



The drivers recounted a series of clashes and other risks related to the issue, stressing the need for authorities to address the problem.



According to them, most of the traffic lights had been damaged for years.



Those at the Central Hospital, Charley Junction, Kenkey Factory, KTU, or Poly Junction, and up until now, no repairs have been done on them, one of the drivers said.



They described the situation as unfortunate and dangerous and called for immediate action from authorities.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Director for the Department of Urban Roads, Ing. Samuel Mensah, when contacted, assured them that their concerns were being addressed.

He said the delay in the repairs was not intentional, as several of the parts for the traffic lights are imported.



Therefore, it is not deliberate on the part of the Department of Urban Roads to look unconcerned when there are faults for them to fix, he said.



He added that, currently, engineers are in to help fix the faulty traffic lights.



Ing. Samuel Mensah again touched on the asphaltic work ongoing in the Eastern Regional Capital.



Road furnishings such as markings and Zebra crossings, among others, are being done to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians, he noted.