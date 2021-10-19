Koforidua book fair: 'Book fairs build a culture of reading' - GPA President

The president of Ghana Publishers Association, Asare Konadu Yamoah

Source: Daniel Ofosu-Asamoah, Contributor

The President of Ghana Publishers Association (GPA), Asare Konadu Yamoah has backed efforts by the Ghana Book Development Council to organize Book Fairs in collaboration with Ghana Library Authority, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Publishers Association, and other stakeholders in the book industry to promote reading.

Mr. Yamoah believes that the organization of Book Fairs is one of the surest ways of building a culture of reading among school children in Ghana. He said this in connection with the upcoming 2021 Regional Book Fair which takes place at the Ghana Library Authority Conference Room, Koforidua (Eastern Region), from Thursday, October 28, 2021, to Saturday, October 30, 2021.



He is of the belief that the organization of Book Fairs at the regional level ensures that as many children as possible get access to books. He, therefore, entreats publishers, booksellers, and self-published authors to exhibit a wide array of books as their contribution to creating and sustaining a reading culture in Ghana.



He is also of the view that the idea of giving parents and guardians the opportunity to buy books at discounted prices during Book Fairs is an incentive for promoting reading. He observes that lack of access to books is one of the barriers to creating a culture of reading. Thus, he asserts that any effort in ensuring that access to books is created should be commended.

Mr. Yamoah is charging parents, guardians, opinion leaders, the media, and all other stakeholders to partake in the 2021 Regional Book Fair in order to ensure that children cultivate the habit of reading. He advised parents and guardians to not only give their wards' money to buy books at the fair but also encourage their wards to partake in the reading festival at the fairgrounds which seeks to promote literacy.



Mr. Yamoah made these assertions when a team comprising staff of the Ghana Book Development Council and Ghana Publishers Association interacted with him as part of preparations toward organizing this year’s 2021 Regional Book Fair in Koforidua. The theme for this year’s book fair is Reading for Tomorrow.