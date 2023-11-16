Koforidua court remands two Jubilee House soldiers, immigration officer for alleged robbery

The suspects being led away from the court into custody

Four military personnel, an Immigration officer, and a private security guard have been remanded into police custody by Koforidua Circuit Court B for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Among the accused are Sergeant Mensah Dominic and L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo, both stationed at the Jubilee House, L/CPL Nyarko Bernard from ABF at Tamale command Unit, PTE/ Eric Anim from 11 Mechanised Infantry Battalion in Accra (currently on leave).



The remaining are L.C.O/ Richard Okyere, an immigration officer at the Ministry of Interior, and Kelvin Marfo, a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company in Akyem Akwatia.



The prosecution revealed that the immigration officer, Richard Okyere, orchestrated the robbery using a Mitsubishi L200 with registration number GS – 1116-11.



On November 10, 2023, he picked up two military officers from the Jubilee House, then proceeded to Pokuase to pick up two others, and finally, the last suspect in Asamankese before heading to Akyem Akanteng.



At 3:00 am on November 11, 2023, armed with military rifles and in military uniforms, the suspects invaded the home of the complainant, Ofori Samuel, a 55-year-old cocoa purchasing clerk, demanding GH¢100,000.00 with threats of violence.



Faced with the weapons, the frightened complainant explained his inability to provide the demanded amount but offered 10,000 cash, which could be raised from selling a 5-gram gold ore valued at GH¢29,000 in his possession.

The suspects accepted the offer, pushed the complainant inside, took the gold, and fled. The complainant promptly reported the incident to the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase.



The suspects were apprehended at the Osenase police checkpoint, and upon search, two military rifles, four magazines, 62 rounds of live ammunition, and a helmet were recovered.



During interrogations, the first accused person handed over the 5 pounds of gold ore, which the complainant reported as stolen. The case docket, along with the gold ore, was handed over to the Regional CID, Kibi, for further investigations.



The Mitsubishi L200 used in the alleged crime has been impounded at the Eastern South Regional Headquarters.



The accused persons face charges of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and robbery. The court presided over by Matilda Ribeiro, remanded the suspects to appear again on November 28th, 2023, following a plea by prosecution Assistant State Attorney Micdad Iddrisu to facilitate ongoing police investigations.





GA/SARA