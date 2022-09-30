Kojo Bonsu commences ‘reboot tour’ in Ashanti Region

Former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu

A former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, will commence a tour in the Ashanti Region dubbed “Reboot Tour”, to mobilize the support base for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The tour is expected to starts on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the Ashanti Region.



Mr. Bonsu intends to use the tour to fraternize with the grassroots within the party and to reassure them of the need to remain optimistic and re-energized for victory in 2024.



According to him, the importance of the region’s statistics has over the years determined the winner of the past few elections, and his mission is to make a heavy impact on the numbers the party can attract from Asanteman.

As part of the tour to whip up support for the NDC, the former Sports Administrator, will have a free health screening done by medical practitioners who will be checking the conditions of the willing public within the areas to be toured.



Mr Bonsu said “the way to victory in 2024 is not going to be an easy one and that is why reorganisation on the ground is key. Ghana deserves the change that is coming, and we are putting in the work.”



This is the second phase of Mr Bonsu’s mobilization plan after successfully executing the first phase of the regional reorganisation tours anchored on the resounding theme “Our People, Our Strength, Our Faith Is In You”.