Kojo Bonsu not qualified to lead NDC – Nana Kwesi

Former mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu

The Ashanti Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Kwesi, has said the former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu cannot lead the opposition party into the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC will not allow anyone on whose head a sheep was slaughtered and finally sacked as Kumasi mayor to lead the NDC as a flagbearer in the 2024 general elections,” he said.



The former mayor has received bashing from his party for describing former president Mahama as “sullied” and “not fit to lead the party” in a recent interview.

The Ashanti Region party chairman emphasized that a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks is the only way to achieve party unity ahead of 2024.



“All potential candidates should be circumspect in their utterances against the former president in the interest of the party’s victory in 2024,” he stated on Akoma FM.