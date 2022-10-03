Kojo Bonsu relies on ethnicity statistics to support his flagbearership ambition

Kojo Bonsu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant hopeful and Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Hon Kojo Bonsu has finally resorted to statistics to support his quest to lead his party in the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr Kojo Bonsu, his decision and position to use ethnicitys as a statistical point is a matter of truth and fact and not just a mere say adding that, every indication shows that anytime the NDC gets more votes in the Ashanti Region, the party wins an election.



“The truth of the matter is that when you consider all the six Northern Regions including the Volta when you are able to amass votes in the Ashanti Region it helps you to be able to cover the rest of the regions.



"If that is the case, then choosing an Asante to lead the party will help NDC to win the election.” Mr Kojo Bonsu said this in an interview with Sompa FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“I have carefully looked into NDC and realized that the NDC has never picked an Asante as flagbearer but when you look at statistics and data, if you bring an Asante to lead the party it would be helpful. Not necessarily that it should be tribalistic.” He emphasized .

Hon Kojo Bonsu further noted that his push for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have an Asante to lead the party is winning the election “and that is what I’m for”.



Meanwhile, Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially expressed his interest to lead the party in the next election.



Another name that has popped up is Dr Kwabena Duffour, the former Minister of Finance and Chairman HODA Group of Companies.



The NDC is expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections latest by next year in accordance with the roadmap for its internal elections.