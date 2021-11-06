Kojo Bonsu spends time at Osu Children's Home as part of birthday celebration

Kojo Bonsu’s birthday is Sunday, November 7, 2021

Former GOIL MD and former KMA boss Hon. Kojo Bonsu today, November 6, 2021, spent time to feast with the children at Osu Children's Home ahead of his birthday celebration.

During his interaction with the children, Kojo Bonsu mentioned that although the children are orphans today, they are special children possessing endless potentials needed for the future. He added that some future leaders of Ghana will come from them in the near future.



The innovative and transformational Kojo Bonsu hinted that each year, he goes to the orphanage three times to put smiles on the faces of these children by giving out his widows might to them.



As part of his visit, he donated several food items, assorted drinks, toiletries, and stationery to help in the upkeep of the orphanage.



He personally shared and ate lunch with the children, moderated a dancing competition and prayed for the Lord's blessings upon their lives.

