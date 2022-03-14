Kojo Bonsu traditionally unclean, unfit to lead NDC – Former MCE

Former MCE for Obuasi Municipality Kwasi Ofori Agyemang

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Obuasi Municipality Kwasi Ofori Agyemang affectionately called Zuba has indicated that the former Mayor for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu is unfit to lead the National Democratic Congress(NDC) as its flagbearer

He contends that Kojo Bonsu is traditionally unclean and therefore cannot be chosen to represent the Ashnti Region and subsequently lead the NDC in the 2024 elections.



Kwasi Ofori Agyemang Affectionately called Zuba was speaking in an interview with Justice Agyekum.



Zuba said “I’m an Ashanti and if an Ashanti becomes a flagbearer I will be happy. When you look at the population in the Ashanti region, the NDC can get numbers in the Ashanti region should we select an Ashanti as flagbearer.



"But if we are looking for an Ashanti to represent us as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress not an unclean Ashanti man. Kojo Bonsu is traditionally unclean and unfit. What we want is an Ashanti who is clean and fit to lead. When Kojo Bonsu is introduced to the people of Ashanti Region as the party’s flagbearer, he will be rejected,” he said.

When asked why his capabilities will not be put into consideration but rather the focus on peripheral issues, Zuba indicated that Kojo Bonsu never mentioned what he intends to do but rather said he should be supported because he is an Ashanti and therefore he will be judged by that.



It could be remembered that Kojo Bonsu was at the Ashanti King’s Palace to seek for his blessings to contest for the NDC flagbearership for 2022.



He told the Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu that no individual from the Ashanti Region has been able to lead the NDC and therefore he seeks his blessings to be the first to lead Ghana’s largest opposition political party.