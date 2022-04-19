Kojo Bonsu weeps over the death of a 9-year-old boy at Rattray Park

Former mayor for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu,

9-year-old boy drowns at Rattray Park Easter Sunday

I created Rattray Park with my concept and a visionary mind, former Kumasi Mayor



The death of the 9-year-old boy could have been avoided, former Kumasi Mayor



Former mayor for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, could not hold back his tears while speaking on the incident that led to the death of a 9-year-old boy at Rattray Park in the Ashanti Region.



On Sunday, April 17, 2021, a 9-year-old-boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at Rattray Park Recreational Center during a hang-out with family for Easter.



The deceased, identified as Mensah Bonsu, is a Class three pupil of Blessed Gift Model School in Kumasi.

Recounting the sad incident, his mother, Madam Janet, said “initially the boy didn’t want to swim in the pool, so later when he told me that he will join his other siblings in the pool, I told him to wait for me to buy a towel. So, when I returned with the towel my son had reportedly jumped into the pool and drowned. So, when I got to the pool side, I saw them pumping his chest with their hands to resuscitate him but he died shortly,” 3news.com quoted



Reacting to this incident, the former Mayor of Kumasi under whose tenure the Rattray Park was established said it is a sad development for a life to be lost at the centre as the right measures were put in place to ensure safety.



“It’s sad because this could have been avoided. Because of negligence and the things, we have done, that should not have killed a person. Mensa Bonsu could have been the future president of Ghana. These are some of the things the Local Government must protect. If you run a city, you must be very careful with these things.



“So, my tears are because of the sadness of how a 9-year-old will die because of such a thing and at a park that I created with my own concept and a visionary mind,” he said in an interview with Akoma FM.