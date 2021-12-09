Kojo Tsikata laid to rest

The late Captain Kojo Tsikata

Source: GNA

Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd.) has been laid to rest this morning in Accra after a private funeral.

A statement from the family, jointly signed by Colonel Joshua Agbotui (Rtd.) and Fui Tsikata, expressed appreciation to all who conveyed sympathies to the family since the passing of Captain Tsikata on November 20, 2021.



The former Head of National Security in the Provisional National Defence Council regime from 1982 to the National Democratic Congress era in 1995, under Jerry John Rawlings, was said to have died after a short illness.



He was a member of the Council of State and a captain of the Ghana Army.



In 1995, he was asked to join a negotiating team with Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, who was the then Deputy Foreign Minister.

He was appointed by Gaddafi to a Senior Advisory position in charge of the Al Mathaba Central Committee, a support centre for the liberation movement and anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist organisations.



Captain Tsikata received one of Angola's highest honours, known as Carlos Silva among Angolan fighters, for his role in the struggle for their national independence.



He was a holder of the Solidarity Award and of the Order of "Carlos Manuel de Céspedes," conferred on him by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.