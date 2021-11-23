Kojo Tsikata's passing is a great loss to Ghana - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the death of Captain Kojo Tsikata (rtd), a former Head of National Security, is a big loss to Ghana.

"The passing of our senior comrade, Pan-Africanist, and freedom fighter, Captain Kojo Tsikata (rtd) is a great loss to



the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana, Africa and all progressives movements across the globe, "Mr



Mahama stated in a Facebook message.



"Captain as he was simply referred to, contributed immensely to the development, peace and stability of Ghana, the global liberation movement and actually fought alongside Cuban comrades in Angola in the war against the forces of apartheid and colonialism.



We in the NDC will miss a critical thinker, a master strategist and his stabilising presence," Mr Mahama said.



"I will always remember as President, the critical moments when his sharp mind helped me resolve critical issues of governance, or matters related to our party, the NDC."

He noted that Captain Tsikata's position as National Security Capo, ensured the stabilization of Ghana's political environment, leading eventually to the establishment of the fourth Republic, which had been the most enduring in Ghana's history.



He eulogized the late Captain Tsikata for receiving national awards from Angola and Cuba.



Captain Tsikata, known as Carlos Silva among Angolan fighters, received one of Angola's highest honours for his role in the struggle for national independence.



He was a holder of the Solidarity Award and of the Order of "Carlos Manuel de Céspedes", conferred by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.



"Rest well, dear comrade!"



Captain Tsikata died on November 20th at the age of 85.