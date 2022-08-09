Kokoben Police Brutalities: Police stole suspect’s GHc5K, gold and phone – Family alleges

The family claims the police stole items from the suspect

The family of the man who was allegedly brutalized to death by police at Abrafo-Kokoben in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region is demanding a full amount of GHc5000, a mobile phone, and gold that was in the possession of their relative when he voluntarily walked to the police station.

Kwadwo Asumang, head of the family of the deceased, told the Ultimate Breakfast Show that their relative visited the police after he returned from a small-scale mining concession where he worked.



“Our son had five thousand cedis on him. Before he went to the police station, he was flaunting a piece of gold to persons who said they had not seen gold before. The police say the money was only 3,600 cedis that was on him.



The gold and the phone he was holding cannot also be found,” he fumed.



He told the host, Julius Caesar Anadem, that the police were busy bargaining for a bribe of 300 cedis when they were begging to have their relative released to them for medical attention.



“The elderly man who led my relatives to ask for Prince to be bailed told me they had to beg the police who later agreed to take 200 cedis to grant him bail.” he disclosed.

Background



Prince voluntarily went to the Abraf- Kokoben police station on Thursday, August 3, to demand the release of some items he was using to build a container for a workshop.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the police confiscated the building materials on the orders of a sub-chief of Tabre who reported the deceased for putting up the container without their authorization.



The police are said to have had heated confrontations with him after he resisted arrest for the reason that he had not committed any offense that warranted being thrown into cells.



Eyewitnesses who saw the police chasing the deceased and yelling thief claim they witnessed the men in uniform beat and kicked Prince with their firearms and boots till he was bleeding.

Legal Action



The family has indicated it will bring a class action against the police and the chief on whose orders Prince was arrested and allegedly brutalized to death.



Head of the family Kwadwo Asumang told MyNewsGh.com “All we want is justice. We are speaking to our lawyers. We will sue the police and the chief because the police would not have known prince if it were not for the chief.”



Meanwhile, checks at the site of the metal container at the center of the whole debacle showed little reason for concern for obstruction or congestion.