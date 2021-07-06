Kokrobite murder: German lady and daughter died of asphyxiation, strangulation

Police are still waiting for the Attorney General's advice on the matter

Source: GNA

The Weija District Court has heard that the causes of death of a German lady and her 13-year-old daughter, allegedly murdered by a Burkinabe national, Boigouna Aloys, included suspected homicide.

The Police investigator who gave an update on the case before the court, said some of the immediate cause of the deaths were asphyxiation, strangulation and suspected homicide.



According to the investigator, the Police were still waiting for the Attorney General's advice.



The investigator said the accused person, Aloys, had a liver problem and because of COVID-19 pandemic, he needed to be protected by the Police, adding that, Aloys was in safe hands.



The accused person, who was in court where the trial has been adjourned to July 19, 2021.



At the last sitting, the court had asked the Prosecution to summon the case investigator to appear before it with the accused person to update it on developments on the matter.



The prosecution said the Burkinabe, was nabbed for allegedly murdering his German partner and her 13-year-old daughter, at Kokrobite in Accra in October last year.

According to the prosecution Aloys is said to have secretly buried the two in a bush near their house at Kokrobite in Accra.



Charged provisionally with murder, Aloys had his plea preserved by the court and currently on remand with a duplicate docket being forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



On October 7, last year, the Police issued a statement on the arrest of Aloys.



According to residents, the two had been living together with the daughter of the deceased since January 2020, until their sudden disappearance, a Police statement said.



A strong stench in the neighbourhood raised suspicions about the possible murder of the two, leading to the lodging of a complaint with the Kokrobite Police for further investigations.



The Police discovered later that the two have been secretly buried, and arrested Aloys.