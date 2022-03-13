Kokrobite residents protest police harrasment

Ghana Police Service

The elders Aand residents of Krokobite have made passionate appeal to the government for police to stop harrasing them.

According to them , the town serves as an important tourist area in Ghana, but but persistent allegations of conflict is not helping their cause.



They allege that someone i using is using regional police to harass their people in recent months. They could see that police have compromised their neutrality just following the wishes of a single person.



"We are not saying don't arrest criminals just be firm and fair in discharge of your duty, Nii Appiah, an elder of Kokrobite said at a presser.

"The President Nana Akufo Addo is a listening President,



and once he hears our plight something will be done." an elder stated.



The elders position is that supposed tension created by some people is not helping Kokrobite folks as well as Ghanaians.