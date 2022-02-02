Koku Anyidoho behaving like Atta Mills is his personal property – A Plus mocks

Anyidoho (right) was spokesperson to late President John Atta Mills

Anyidoho is fighting a new Atta Mills Memorial project

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama speaks at 10th year anniversary of Mills' death



Anyidoho is founder of Atta Mills Institute



Political activist and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus has reacted to claims by former Presidential Aide, Koku Anyidoho, relative to an event marking the 10th death anniversary of the late John Evans Atta Mills.



Anyidoho has in a series of recent tweets called out former president John Dramani Mahama for ‘belatedly’ instituting an entity seeking to preserve the legacy of their former boss, Atta Mills.



“The way Koku dey do e be like say Atta Mills be his personal property,” A Plus captioned a screenshot of a story posted on his Facebook page, In the said article, Anyidoho calls out 'detractors' seeking to muscle him out in honouring the memory of Mills.

The 3news.com story is written around a January 31, 2022 tweet in which Anyidoho states: “I really pity the, respected and revered persons who are being misled and hoodwinked into being at a certain fake event tomorrow at the Cedi Auditorium, at the University of Ghana, Legon. People are going to be badly, Exposed and Embarrassed.”



TWI NEWS



Koku Anyidoho and John Dramani Mahama served under then-president Mills between 2009 and 2012 when he passed on, Mahama rose to become President and won the 2012 elections while Anyidoho lost his position.



He has in the last few years championed the mission of preserving Mills’ legacy via the Atta Mills Institute he founded.



John Dramani Mahama on his part, only this year instituted the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, a body that was launched at a well-attended event in Accra aimed at celebrating his former boss.