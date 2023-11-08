Koku Anyidoho blasts Sam George over ‘religious prostitute' attack on Bawumia

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lambasted the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over a religion-tainted attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sam George is on record to have tagged Bawumia a "religious prostitute," alleging that he publicly appears in both churches and mosques all for political gain.



He made the said comments on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show on November 7.



Responding to Sam George’s comment in a series of tweets, Anyidoho stated that it is not Sam George's place to determine someone's religious affiliation.



“Let Sam George go and burn the sea. If he likes he can insult all the men of God it won’t make his candidate become President automatically. Ghana belongs to all shades of Ghanaians and not only some pea-brained Ghanaians.



“Since Sam George has decided to own God & determine who is a Christian or not, I ask; why did his supposed Christian, John Mahama, consciously disband all the prayer groups in the Castle & also cancelled the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving instituted by President Mills?” he said.

Anyidoho argued that there is no religious doctrine that forbids individuals from visiting or worshiping in both Christian and Muslim places of worship, even if they identify as believers in one of the faiths.



He urged Sam George to focus on his political issues and refrain from insulting the Vice President's faith.



“I am a devout Christian, will graduate from Trinity Theological Seminary on 11/11/2023. Which part of the Church doctrine says a Christian should not visit a Muslim cleric and Vice versa? People don’t understand Church doctrine and disgracing themselves with warped theories.



“La e lala! Listen to this guy. So, he wants a President who will be a tribal religious bigot - loving some and hating some? So, he is now insulting the Church of Pentecost for making Dr. Bawumia an, Associate? Did Christ not come to win souls? Ei NDC: we are now insulting God too?” he added.





