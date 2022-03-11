Koku Anyidoho calls for Asiedu Nketia’s dismissal

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Koku Anyidoho

Former Presidential Spokesperson Koku Anyidoho has called for the sacking of Johnson Asiedu Nketia from the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB) as well as the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said Mr. Asiedu Nketia has demonstrated gross anti-party behaviour and also brought the name of Parliament into disrepute.



This comes in the wake of comments made by the NDC General Secretary while addressing the Ashanti Region Youth Wing of his party last month.



He had remarked that if a Deputy Speaker deserves a slap to ensure that he does not vote during proceedings he presides over, so be it.



E-levy: If slapping Deputy Speaker will make him do the right thing, so be it – Asiedu Nketia



“So long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty,” General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, told the youth supporters of his party on Sunday, February 6.

“If a Deputy Speaker decides to vote and at the same time play the role in a referee if slapping him will make him do the right thing, don’t hesitate,” he directed the comments to the party’s representatives in Parliament.



But a couple of days after the Supreme Court ruled that the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, exercised his constitutional right in voting despite being president over the proceedings in Parliament, former Deputy NDC General Secretary Anyidoho says Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s comments is a “gross anti-party conduct and against the constitution of the NDC”.



“He must be sacked from the NDC,” he insisted in a tweet on Friday, March 11.



The head of the Atta Mills Institute also called for Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s immediate sacking from the Board.



