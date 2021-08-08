Koku Anyidoho confirms he will drag NDC to court after expulsion

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former deputy General Secretary of the NDC

• Koku Anyidoho is set to drag his former party to court over his expulsion

• The former NDC deputy scribe says current leadership are acting in arbitrarily



• He was expelled from the party late last month



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has spoken about dragging the party to court over his expulsion late last month.



Anyidoho was expelled by the NDC's Functional Executive Committee after petitions were filed against him for anti-party conduct, which terminology he has challenged and sought sarcastic clarification for.



In a tweet posted on August 7, 2021, he accused the current leadership of arbitrary and capricious abuse relative to implementing the party's constitution for which reason he said he was heading to court.

"The obnoxious constitution of the NDC which has been subjected to arbitrary and capricious abuse over the years shall be tested vis the supreme constitution of 1992, in a court of competent jurisdiction," his post read.



His expulsion from the party was partly celebrated by some activists who held that it was long overdue given that the former presidential spokesman had been serially abusing the party and its leadership.







Shortly after his expulsion, pollster Ben Ephson hinted that Anyidoho will challenge the decision in court, a move that was buttressed by former NDC Central Regional chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.



Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokroo’ on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Allotey Jacobs said, “Koku will go to court. First, there was no letter of suspension served on him. I chat with Koku every day; we’ve been a team from 2002 . . .

"We’ve been so close and you take us out but, well, what goes around comes around. Koku will go to court because [1] they didn’t serve him with a letter of suspension. They didn’t give him a letter to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.



“Those at the party headquarters know where Koku lives, then all of sudden, they claim they have had a FEC meeting. Anyway, every Tuesday, they hold their FEC meeting and then we don’t know whether the devil was walking in the shadows of the meeting. Whether the devil was present, whether his shadows influenced the decision as to what we read yesterday that Koku has been expelled from the NDC party. He will defend his cause,” he added.



Last week, he wrote officially to the party demanding an expulsion letter.