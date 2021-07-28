Koku Anyidoho failed to cooperate with us for a year - NDC

Former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

The National Organizer for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joshua Amidu Akamba says former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho failed to cooperate with the party after it tried all efforts to get him to appear before the disciplinary committee.

He said for almost a year, Koku Anyidoho had been given the opportunity to appear before the Committee but he failed, hence his dismissal from the party.



In a letter addressed to Mr. Anyidoho, the party stated that the decision comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behavior brought against him.



“The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behavior and recommended your outright expulsion from the Party.”



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” parts of the statement, signed by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, read.



Koku Anyidoho was tasked to return any party property that may be in his custody and also forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees that he has made to the party.



In February 2021, Koku Anyidoho was suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Asiedu Nketia in a letter, said the decision was after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered two separate petitions from two members.



He explained that two petitioners lodged an official complaint against his former deputy, “which is in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members, as contained in the NDC constitution.”



In one of the petitions, Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer cited Mr Anyidoho’s “ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and calculated to subject the party to public ridicule.”



It also highlighted some public statements by Mr. Anyidoho, which the petitioner deemed damaging to the NDC.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Joshua Amidu Akamba said a courier service was used to send Koku a letter but he refused to take it.



After, he said DHL also called Koku that there was a letter for him but he refused to receive it for security reasons according to him.

Joshua Amidu Akamba also said Koku was also sent emails to appear before the committee but he did not respond.



“He was also sent a WhatsApp message but he did not respond even when he read it,” he said.



“For almost one year, koku had been given the opportunity to appear before the committee but he failed,” he added.



Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho claims till now, he has never received any message from the NDC concerning his dismissal from the party.



He said the NDC wanted to use him as a scape goat, saying that he will respond to the issue at the appropriate time.