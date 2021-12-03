Koku Anyidoho launches fresh attack on Asiedu Nketia, accuses him of betrayal

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has issued a fresh attack on Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party.



Koku in his latest social media onslaught on Asiedu Nketia, accused him of lacking ideas befitting of his position as General Secretary.



Koku who served under Asiedu Nketia is claiming credit for being the brain behind the press releases issued at the time.

“I was the one who used to write and issue press releases, in the name of Asiedu-Nketia. I am not doing for him any longer so he is bereft of ideas,” he posted on Twitter on Friday, December 3, 12.



Anyidoho rehashed the age-long allegation that he was backstabbed by Asiedu Nketia.



Koku said that Asiedu Nketia has come to him seek for forgiveness and will suffer punishment for ‘betraying” him.



“I don't hate Asiedu-Nketia: he betrayed me; and he shall have to live with his betrayal of me. He will pay a very high price for his betrayal. He begged me; he will beg me again to forgive him for his wickedness,” he said.



The two NDC bigwigs fell out after Koku Anyidoho decided to contest Asiedu Nketia for the General Secretary position of the party in 2018.

It has been speculated that there was a gentleman’s agreement between the two that Asiedu Nketia would not contest the elections and his u-turn incurred the wrath of Anyidoho.



