Koku Anyidoho now a son of our family - President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp

The Odomna Family of former President Professor John Evans Atta Mills of Ekumfi Otuam and other parts of the Central Region, have commended Akufo-Addo and the founder of Atta Mills Institute for refurbishing the Asomdwee Park - the burial ground of the late president.

The family who visited the park to perform rites of their late son said they appreciate the work done by Koku Anyidoho and his organisation, the Atta Mills Institute.



They added that they had intentions to invite Koku Anyidoho to Ekumfi Otuam, to address issues between them with regards to the refurbishment of their son; John Evans Atta Mills' tomb without their consent but they have accepted his apology which was reported in the media.



“We have heard his apology already in the media, and he has accepted his wrongdoing. But Mr Anyidoho should have informed the family about the refurbishment of the Asomdwee Park for us to delegate a representative,” he Head of the Odomna Family, Nana Kobina Biney said.



Graphic.com however reports that the family also urged Anyidoho not to turn his back on the family as he is now a son to the family.



“I want to reiterate that Mr Anyidoho should not turn his back on the Odomna Family, much the same way we will not turn our backs on him since he is now a son of our family,” Nana Kobina Biney further said.



The families of the late president which visited the park were Ekumfi Assaman, Apam, Ekumfi Ayisam, Baafikrom, Bibiani and Tarkwa.

The family members included the Queenmother of the Odomna Family of Ekumfi Assam, Nana Enyinfua III; Nana Akyerem Acquah, Nana Akom Ogyanda and Nana Assan.



The family, from the maternal side of the late President, was at the park to perform customary rites for their departed kinsman as part of his 10-year anniversary.



The family was led by Koku Anyidoho who is the founder and one-time spokesperson of the late President, John Evans Atta Mills.







