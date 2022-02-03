Koku Anyidoho requests investigations into the death of Atta-Mills

Koku calls for open debate with Mahama

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is requesting an investigation into the death of the late Professor John Evans Atta mills who died on the seat while serving as president of Ghana.

This comes after 10 years of the death of Professor Mills.



“I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting an INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our Homeland Ghana,” he said in a tweet on Thursday, February 3.



“There must be a, State Inquest, into the death of President Atta-Mills,” he stressed.



“I continue to dare John Dramani Mahama to an OPEN DEBATE. People of Ghana, please openly ask for an INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills I beg you in the name of God Almighty,” Mr. Anyidoho who was the Presidential Spokesperson when during the tenure of Prof Mills added.



