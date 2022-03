Koku Anyidoho and Kwabena Bobie Ansah

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has sued broadcaster Kwabena Bobie Ansah for defamation.

He is demanding One Million Ghana cedis in damages.



He is also “seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from uttering and distributing any further defamatory material about the plaintiff.”