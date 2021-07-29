Koku Anyidoho turns pastor after being expelled from NDC - A Plus

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus says the expulsion of Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has turn into a preacher man.

This was after the ex-NDC Deputy General Secretary linked his sacking from the party to the story of Joseph in the Bible whose own brothers hated him and subsequently sold him into slavery.



He tweeted: “When Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a son of God”



But, in a sarcastic reaction, A Plus said God has different ways of saving His own and that Anyidoho's sacking has turned him into a pastor.



“God has a way of bringing his own close to him. The sacking make my brother turn pastor. This thing errr, some do me before hahahahahahaha you go talk saaa,” he mocked.



The expulsion

Samuel Koku Anyidoho was expelled from his party on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, for indiscipline.



The dismissal letter signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary said, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) found him guilty of “misconduct and anti-party behavior behaviour”.



He has since been asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the NDC and warned to carry himself as a member of the party.



