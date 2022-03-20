Koku Anyidoho vows to expose alleged ‘threats’ by Lordina Mahama against him

Photo collage of Koku Anyidoho, Lordina Mahama and John Dramani Mahama

Koku Anyidoho goes on scathing social media attack on NDC members

Koku Anyidoho expelled from NDC



‘John Mahama shall not destroy NDC’, Anyidoho



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has threatened to reveal alleged 'threats' he claims were made to him by the former first lady, Lordina Mahama.



In a series of tweets posted on Sunday March 20, 2022, Koku Anyidoho alleged that Lordina Mahama and her husband [John Mahama] had called him to inform him of plans to ‘deal with him’.



“I will tell the story of how Lordina Mahama called me to threaten me that she and her husband will deal with me,” Anyidoho wrote.



Although the tweets are mere allegations, it would not be the first time Koku Anyidoho has launched a series of scathing social media attacks and revelations against members of the NDC, especially the former president.

In addition to the tweets, he wrote; “I have experienced death very closely and so I don’t fear death. I am not a litigant and shall not be one! But, if outright urchins stand in the name of John Mahama, to accuse me of killing my own 8yr old daughter, and President Atta-Mills; I shall CLEAR my name. Why is JM quiet?”He further wrote; “Can Omane-Boamah and Okudjeto Ablakwa say they did not call me less than 48hrs after the death of President Atta-Mills, only for Omane-Boamah to tell me to leave the Presidency because the new President, John Dramani Mahama , said he can’t work with me for obvious reasons?”The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, in one of his tweets, also took on the brother of the later former president, John Evans Atta Mills.“I have consistently said that if, Sammy Atta-Mills, (MP for KEEA), makes a big mistake and crosses my path; that would be his own business,” Anyidoho wrote.