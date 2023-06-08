Koku Anyidoho was Presidential Staffer till 2017, took ex-gratia – Apaak

Koku Anyidoho

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has said former President John Mahama offered Koku Anyidoho an ambassadorial position but he rejected it.

This comes on the back of Mr. Koku Anyidoho claiming that the former President sacked him 48 hours after Prof Mills’ death.



However, commenting on the allegation in a tweet, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that Mr. Anyidoho must be honest with his commentaries on former President Mahama.



“Also indicate that JM offered you an ambassadorial position and you turned it down. He allowed you to continue as a Presidential Staffer assigned to National Security.



“You served in this capacity till 7/1/2017 and like the rest of us, took ex-gratia,” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anyidoho in narrating what occurred after the demise of his boss on Atinka TV said his sack was through a phone call by unknown persons.



“Prof. died on 24 July 2012 on 26 of July in the morning around 6 am so let’s say less than 48 hours I got a call from one of these people, the person asks Koku how are you? Then I replied I am fine but I didn’t trust the call because God has given me some discerning spirit so when the call came in and I saw it, I knew it wasn’t genuine.



“So five minutes after the call another person called, and he was like yesterday we were at a meeting, which is the 25th of July and a decision has been taken that I must leave the presidency and that the new President says that he can’t work with you for obvious reason, so get ready and pack out of the presidency.”