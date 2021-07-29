'Koku will go to court' - Allotey Jacobs discloses after dismissal

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has been expelled from the party on grounds of indiscipline.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has disclosed that Koku will go to court amid his dismissal.



Details Of Koku Anyidoho's Dismissal



According to a statement signed by the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr. Anyidoho exhibited an anti-party conduct and that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party considered the report of the National Disciplinary Committee on the "complaint of misconduct" brought against Mr. Anyidoho pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a)of the NDC constitution.



"The Functional Executive Committee (FEC), acting in compliance of article 48(1) of the NDC constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party."



"You, are, therefore by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic congress and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," portions of the statement read.

The statement further directed Mr. Koku Anyidoho to "return any party property that may be in your custody and you shall also forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees that you may have made to the party".



Background



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC was petitioned to expel its former Deputy General Secretary.



The petition filed by a Deputy Bono Regional Communications Officer of the party, Eric Adjei, cited Koku Anyidoho was showing gross misconduct saying “the petition is grounded on many instances, ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and calculated to subject the party to public ridicule”.



Koku To Take Legal Action

Reacting to the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Allotey Jacobs, who was also expelled from the party on same grounds, bemoaned the Committee's decision against Koku Anyidoho.



He revealed that Mr. Anyidoho wasn't served with any letter of suspension neither was he summoned before the Disciplinary Committee, hence arriving at a decision to sack him is inappropriate and for that, he will "defend his cause".



Explaining why the party's FEC decided to dismiss their former Deputy General Secretary, Allotey said Mr. Anyidoho had told a truth about the leaders at a function to commemorate late President John Evans Atta Mills.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the truth that Koku shared was that the NDC leaders had sat aloof and unconcerned for the President and leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo to renovate the burial place of the late President.



Koku Anyidoho found the act by the President worth appreciating but condemned the NDC leaders, therefore infuriating his party executives to take such harsh decision against him.

"Koku will go to court. First, there was no letter of suspension served on him. I chat with Koku everyday; we've been a team from 2002 we've been so close and you take us out but, well, what goes around comes around. Koku will go to court because [1] they didn't serve him with a letter of suspension. They didn't give him a letter to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.



"Those at the party headquarters know where Koku lives, then all of sudden, they claim they have had a FEC meeting. Anyway, every Tuesday, they hold their FEC meeting and then we don't know whether the devil was walking in the shadows of the meeting.



Whether the devil was present, whether his shadows influenced the decision as to what we read yesterday that Koku has been expelled from the NDC party. He will defend his course," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".