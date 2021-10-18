Komenda Sugar Factory: Mahama built a roof before the foundation – Akufo-Addo mocks

President Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking in Cape Coast during a tour

• President Akufo-Addo is in the Central region for a two-day tour

• Akufo-Addo disappointed in John Mahama over Komenda Sugar Factory



• John Mahama insists plan factored in raw materials for the factory



Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has likened the Komenda Sugar Factory idea and construction to someone building a roof before building the foundation upon which the building will sit.



The president explained that in the plans towards building the factory, the main raw material and how it would be acquired, was not considered, thereby making it a failed project.



“It is like building a house, and say you are going to start from the roof, before you have a foundation. How does the house get built? You going to start from the roof, when you haven’t built the foundation?

“You would think that every industrial activity would begin with, first of all, what you want to do, what you want to produce. Once you identify that, then clearly, your next step has to be what are the inputs, what are the things that you need to be able to feed into your factory, to get to your outputs and you are therefore to be satisfied when you start producing your production, those inputs are there,” he said.



According to an asaaseradio.com report, President Nana Akufo-Addo said this during an interview on Eagle FM on Monday, October 18, 2021, on the commencement of his two-day working visit to the Central region.



He was responding to comments made by the former president, John Dramani Mahama who claimed that there was no way he established a factory without factoring in where and how to get raw materials for it.



“I’m not that foolish to set up a factory and have no plan for the provision of raw materials. I knew what the vision was. It was to get the raw materials first,” John Mahama had said.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that this is not what his predecessor did. He insisted that the former president had no such vision.

“He will rather build the roof, once the roof has been built then he will come down and then build the foundation. You know that a house built on that principle will collapse, just as Komenda collapsed,” he said in response.



President Akufo-Addo’s itinerary will involve the commissioning and inspection of projects under the Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative in furtherance of his industrialization agenda, as well as the inspection of ongoing road projects in the Region.



He will also visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities he will visit.



