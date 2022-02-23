Komenda Sugar Factory to restart operations in April — President

President Akufo-Addo with leaders of the Komenda traditional area

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Komenda Sugar Factory will resume operations by April this year.

He said ongoing civil works on the factory were expected to be completed by the end of March to enable operational activities at the factory to commence.



The President disclosed this when a delegation of chiefs and elders from the Komenda Traditional Area called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Wednesday.



The chiefs were at the Presidency to thank the President for the support offered by the Government during the final funeral rights of the late Paramount Chief of Komenda, Nana Kojo Kru II, who passed away last year.



President Akufo-Addo, during his tour of the Central Region last October, pledged that his administration would ensure that the factory was revamped to commence production by the first quarter of 2022.



He said though the facility had become an albatross on the neck of the Government, no effort would be spared to revive it.

The factory was established in 1964, but ceased to operate for well over 30 years due to technical and managerial difficulties.



Attempts in 2016 by the previous administration to revive it became unsuccessful due to the lack of raw materials to sustain operations.



The President told the delegation that his administration was determined to ensure that the factory was operational and profitable.



He said a 20,000 acre land had been secured at Wassa Fiase in the Western Region for a sugarcane plantation to ensure the sustainable production of raw material to feed the factory.



About 5000 acres of sugarcane farm lands belonging to the factory have been encroached by private developers.

The development threatened the cultivation of sugarcane needed for the viability of the plant.



The Acting President of the Komenda Traditional Council and the Twifohene of the town, Nana Kwahin V, thanked the President for the commitment of the Government to the development of the area.



He commended the Government for the sea defense at Komenda and the establishment of a landing bay, with capacity to hold more than 200 canoes.