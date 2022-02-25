Komenda group commends govt on new date for operationalisation of sugar factory

Signage of the New Komenda Sugar factory

A pressure group calling itself, Fix Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region has welcomed the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to operationalize the dormant sugar-producing factory after six years.

The pressure group over the years has been pushing for the operationalization of the multi-million-dollar sugar factory built by the former president John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress’ administration.



According to the group, this is a piece of good news and must be hailed by the teeming unemployed youth of Komenda.



The convener of the group, Emmanuel Awuja speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 said the April commencement date will bring some relief to the youth and farmers in the catchment area of the factory.

“We welcome the new date for the operationalisation of the factory to create more opportunities for the people of the community as well as help the government to cut down on the money spent on the importation of sugar,” he said.



“As a group we look forward to the opening of the factory to appease the chiefs and people of the area,” he maintained.