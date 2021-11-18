Konadu has enjoyed so much under Akufo-Addo that she can’t campaign against NPP – A Plus

Nana Konadu meets President Akufo-Addo at an event in 2017

Musician and controversial political activist Kwame Asare Obeng better known as A Plus has wondered what message Mrs. Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings would have against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo should she rejoin the National Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that the former stalwart of the NDC has so much enjoyed under the NPP that she likely has no message against the party.

Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings who was instrumental to the formation and successes of the NDC broke away to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) but there have been talks about her rejoining the party after her daughter, Ms. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings intimated that she be appealed upon to rejoin the party.



But A Plus has argued that she will have no campaign message in favour of the NDC given that the NPP has been very good to her over the five years of its governance.



“Akufo Addo and his government have taken very good care of Nana Konadu. In fact, she has enjoyed this government more than all NPP footsoldiers, financiers and sympathizers.

"So now that her daughter and others are pushing for her to return to the NDC party, what will her message be if she mounts a campaign platform? That Akufo Addo is what? That NPP is what? That NDC must remove NPP from power because she doesn’t understand why she is enjoying but others are suffering or what? Aaah well…,” he wondered.



Meanwhile, members of the NDC seem divided on the matter of Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings rejoining the party. While some contend that her joining the party again will not help the party’s fortunes, many are of the view that she is integral to the party and must be welcomed back.