Konadu’s NDP reacts to Zanetor’s bring back my mother comment

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Founder of the National Democratic Party

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the Secretary-General of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has mentioned that the statement by Hon. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings in an attempt to appeal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to bring back Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has been misunderstood by Ghanaians and political actors.

He insisted that the founding leader for the National Democratic Party (NDP) has never thought of rejoining her former party.



Alhaji Mohammed debunked claims of any attempt to dissolve the NDP party in order to merge with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



During a discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political show, he said, “Our founder has never raised any conversation anywhere suggesting she wanted to go back to the NDC. Most Ghanaians have the wrong meaning to what Dr. Zanetor said. Thinking the situation has already been discussed at home by the family and that she’s been tasked to appeal to her NDC leaders. No, that is not the case".



There’s freedom of expression and speech as well as affiliation to different political parties in the Rawlings family. Therefore, the statement by Dr. Zanetor was her personal opinion with her political affiliation to appeal to her mother to rejoin the NDC, which is not the ideal way. She’s not the perfect person to lead the NDC in that appeal.”

He also persisted Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings was not the first person to suggest the comeback of Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, but that charge was led by her late father Jerry John Rawlings.



The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings during her late father’s remembrance anniversary proposed to the NDC to put measures in place to allow the comeback of her mother, Nana Konadu-Agyeman Rawlings a founding member of the party.



This statement has left some members of the NDC and Ghanaians divided, with some approving the drive while others view it as a further distraction.